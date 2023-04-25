Jonathan Haggerty’s KO of Nong-O stuns Aljamain Sterling

Not only fight fans raved about the stunning fashion that British striker Jonathan Haggerty seized the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title from erstwhile champion Nong-O Hama with. It also dazzled fellow fighters from other combat sports organizations.

Among them was reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who shared how impressed he was with ’The General' in a Twitter post.

‘Funk Master’ tweeted:

“That was brutal! #ONEChampionship”

Indeed, devastating was Jonathan Haggerty in claiming the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai gold with a first-round knockout victory over Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21 in Bangkok.

For two minutes and 40 seconds, the striker from the United Kingdom steadily tore down the previously “indestructible” Nong-O, pouncing on the Thai superstar with a barrage of power-packed hits that came from all directions.

Nong-O gallantly fought and tried to hold on to his world title, bucking two knockdowns before finally succumbing to the punishment he was receiving and dropping for the third and final time as the opening stanza drew to a close.

The win marked Jonathan Haggerty’s return as a ONE world champion, having previously held the flyweight Muay Thai strap from May to August 2019. His sterling title conquest also earned him a $100,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The result saw the impressive reign of Nong-O come to an end. Prior to the Haggerty loss, he successfully defended his title seven times.

The next main live show of the promotion will be ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 in the United States. All ONE Fight Night events are available to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

