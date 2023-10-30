Jonathan Haggerty says delayed fight vs. Fabricio Andrade a true blessing: “Everything worked out well”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Jonathan Haggerty returns to action with a huge opportunity at his doorstep.

Not only is he bidding to become a two-sport world champion, but the Brit could go on to make his run in 2023 with one of the most spectacular years that the promotion has ever seen.

Having shocked the world at ONE Fight Night 9, when he stopped Nong-O Hama in the opening round to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, ‘The General’ is more motivated than ever to build off that triumph when he returns on the global stage again.

When he steps back inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, November 3, he will do so with more huge stakes hanging over his head. With the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship on the line, Haggerty will face off against fellow world champion Fabricio Andrade.

Originally, the fight was scheduled to take place last month at ONE Fight Night 15. However, a reshuffle to the cards saw a few big changes in the ONE Championship calendar.

Fortunately for the fans, the fight wasn’t cancelled, but simply rescheduled for a later date – that is now just days away from arriving.

In an interview with FirstSportz MMA, Jonathan Haggerty spoke about the postponement of his huge clash with ‘Wonder Boy’ and how it affected his training. The Muay Thai champion revealed that, if anything, the extra month helped ease him into his training camp and preparations:

“No [it didn't affect me], because I was still training anyway. If anything, it gave me extra time to settle in Thailand, it gave me a little bit more time to get ready to beat Andrade, so everything worked out well.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, November 3.