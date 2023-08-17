Jonathan Haggerty says Fabricio Andrade made the ‘wrong decision’ to compete in kickboxing

At ONE Fight Night 15, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty will test himself in a new ruleset for the first time inside the circle.

With his eyes on becoming a two-sport world champion, ‘The General’ couldn’t turn down the opportunity to fight for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing title.

Stepping into the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 6, the Brit will stand across from a fellow world champion under the ONE banner.

While kickboxing may be a new step for Haggerty, his usual outings on the global stage in Muay Thai would give him some form of comfort.

His opponent, Fabricio Andrade, a kickboxer and Muay Thai competitor in the early part of his career, might be taking the bigger leap between the two in this fight for bantamweight kickboxing gold.

Though his striking has made him a dominant force in his division, ‘Wonder Boy’ is yet to test himself in a striking-only ruleset under the ONE banner.

On October 6, that all changes when he takes on the two-time Muay Thai world champion in the main event.

Despite Andrade’s lack of experience in facing elite strikers, Haggerty knows that he can’t underestimate an opponent with the confidence and stature of the Brazilian.

That being said, ‘The General’ is confident that his opponent is biting off more than he can chew by making the step up right to the top where he currently reigns.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty gave his thoughts on the ambition of Andrade:

“He’s making the wrong decision coming over to my world, but we love a trier.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.