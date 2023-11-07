Jonathan Haggerty says fighting ‘southpaw’ Fabricio Andrade was never a concern: “I got the job done”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Jonathan Haggerty capped off an incredible year in his career by becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

Having claimed the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion earlier this year with a spectacular first-round finish of Muay Thai living legend Nong-O, the Brit was riding a wave of momentum since moving up from the flyweight division.

In the main event this past weekend, he met fellow world champion Fabricio Andrade in a clash of ruthless strikers at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Showing his class, ‘The General’ was able to use his world-class experience at the highest level to outstrike his Brazilian foe before landing the shot that changed everything.

After catching his opponent, he piled on the pressure to get Andrade out of there in the second round, demonstrating his incredible killer instinct once again.

While everything appeared to go how he intended inside the Circle, the Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion later revealed that this wasn’t the case.

As Mike Tyson famously said, everyone has a plan until you get punched in the face, and that’s a universal rule no matter how skilled the two competitors are.

During his in-ring interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Jonathan Haggerty revealed that while he was well prepared for the fight, not everything went according to the plan on fight night:

“We knew he was a southpaw. I work well with southpaws, my training partner Liam Nolan is the best southpaw in the world. I like to fight against southpaws.”

“A little bit of game plan went out the window because of the talk and the animosity around it. But I got the job done.”

