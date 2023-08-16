Jonathan Haggerty says it’s going to take ‘a lot more’ to KO Fabricio Andrade in kickboxing gloves

At ONE Fight Night 15, Jonathan Haggerty will compete to become a two-sport world champion when he faces Fabricio Andrade.

Both titleholders in ONE Championship will face off for the vacant ONE kickboxing world championship on Friday, October 6, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of the fight, Haggerty believes his high-level experience in a striking-only ruleset tips the scales in his favour.

While Andrade has been able to dominate in MMA with his slick and accurate striking skills, ‘The General’ has been in there with the best of the best and had great success in his career as a world class Muay Thai competitor.

That being said, competing in kickboxing brings some new grounds for him to explore.

Most notably, the size of the gloves will influence the way he trains, approaches, and competes in this fight when compared to the small 4-ounce Muay Thai gloves.

Andrade will be on the same page in this area but Haggerty is still the far more experienced striker having become a two-time Muay Thai world champion under the ONE banner.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty said that while he always expects a finish when he steps inside the circle, stopping Fabricio Andrade in kickboxing could be a tough ask:

“It’s going to take a lot more to knock him out [with the big gloves], but we will get it done.”

‘Wonder Boy’ proved in his fights with John Lineker that while he rarely gets hit, he can take a powerful shot when it does catch him off guard.

Regardless of what happens, you can be sure that the Brazilian MMA world champion will not go away without a fight.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.