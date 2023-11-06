Jonathan Haggerty says knockout of Fabricio Andrade reminded him of Nong-O upset: “I went full guns blazing”

Newly minted two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty saw similarities between his latest fight and the previous one. In particular, he highlighted how he arrived at finishing his opponents.

‘The General’ added the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title to his mantle after knocking out the division’s mixed martial arts king, Fabricio Andrade, in their all-champion superfight at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok.

It was in follow-up to Jonathan Haggerty’s conquest of the bantamweight Muay Thai gold over longtime champion Nong-O Hama back in April. He also did it by KO in the first round.

During the in-ring interview following his second title conquest, the 26-year-old British striker shared that, like in the Nong-O fight, when he saw Fabricio Andrade get wobbled by his strikes, he knew he had to go in and finish the proceedings.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“I see the [head] kick wobbled him. I see his legs go. I just thought I’d jump on him. I was getting deja vu, I was thinking about the Nong-O fight. When I wobbled him, I just went full guns blazing.”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Jonathan Haggerty did not waste much time getting himself going, putting the pressure on ‘Wonder Boy' from the off.

His aggressiveness hit pay dirt when he connected a head kick midway into the second round. From there, he unleashed a barrage of strikes, which Andrade simply had no answer to until he dropped with 1:57 left in the frame and was waved off.

With the win, the Knowles Academy standout joined an elite company of two-sport ONE world champions. It was also his third world title under the promotion, having once held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai belt.

For his part, Andrade remained as the MMA world champion despite the loss but absorbed his first defeat in ONE in seven fights.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.