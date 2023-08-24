Jonathan Haggerty says potential opponents are still underestimating him: “They think they can take the belt”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is one of the best strikers on the planet, yet the 26-year-old Englishman believes he is still being massively overlooked and underestimated.

Haggerty captured the coveted ONE gold last April, when he knocked out the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 to become the champion, despite entering the fight a massive underdog.

In fact, not many believed Haggerty could actually beat Nong-O, a man who had dominated the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai ranks for half a decade, let alone stop him inside of a single round.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Haggerty said he didn’t mind being underestimated by his future opponents, and is willing to face anyone who wants to step up to the plate and throw down.

‘The General’ said:

“I don’t blame them. Nong-O destroyed them all, and now I’ve got the belt, they think they’ve got more of an opportunity to get it.”

While his victory over Nong-O is no doubt impressive, Haggerty needs to prove that it was no fluke by winning his next fight.

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is set to lock horns with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade in a highly anticipated crossover bout for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing belt.

The two meet at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6.

Fans can catch all of the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event.