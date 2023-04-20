Jonathan Haggerty says the pro-Thai crowd in Bangkok won’t matter against Nong-O

Jonathan Haggerty is ready to go full heel when he faces Thai legend Nong-O Hama at Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The British star will challenge Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 this Friday in front of what he expects to be a hostile crowd.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Haggerty said he’s ready to block out the crowd's noise against Nong-O.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“I’m ready for it all, most importantly I’m ready for Nong-O. You know forget the fans, forget the crowd, it’s just going to be me and him in there at the end of the day and once I’m in there I can’t hear anything anyway. I know he’s got a great support, which obviously is great you know. But at the end of the day, they’re not going to get in there, it’s just going to be me and him. It’s going to be tunnel vision and that’s it, the crowd’s not going to be able to help him or me.”

Haggerty is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and is carrying a three-fight winning streak.

He earned dominant unanimous decision wins over Taiki Naito and Monkolpetch Petchyindee at flyweight before moving up a weight class in his last match against Russian star Vladimir Kuzmin in November 2022.

Nong-O, meanwhile, is a perfect 10-0 in ONE Championship and is on a run of five straight knockouts. The Thai superstar is also 7-0 in his world title defenses, with his last victory being a third-round finish of Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 1.

ONE Fight Night 9, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is live and free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

