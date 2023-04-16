Jonathan Haggerty shows textbook technique in landing quick combinations

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is looking to make history by challenging the great Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne at ONE Fight Night 9. The April 21 bout will be 'The General's' first attempt at becoming a two-division ONE world champion.

Haggerty's Instagram account is riddled with video snippets of his training preparations for his eventual clash with the legendary ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king.

Here's a video of Jonathan Haggerty practicing on a reflex punching ball as posted by ONE Championship:

"Technique is 🔑 Can Jonathan Haggerty dethrone ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O on April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video? 👑 @jhaggerty_⁠"

The fighting Brit is looking sharp and focused ahead of perhaps the biggest fight of his career so far. By training with the reflex ball, 'The General' gets to practice his angles, focus, and accuracy, all of which will be highly useful once he finally steps inside the circle.

Jonathan Haggerty is not only training his sharp reflexes and pin-point accuracy, he is also honing his trusty knockout power. 'The General' posted another video on Instagram featuring him hitting the pads with thunderous power:

"I’m not coming to fu*k about. @onechampionship"

Haggerty means business. Come April 21, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai king is heading to a collision course with one of the best Muay Thai fighters in history. He will need his focus, accuracy, movement, power, speed and toughness against the legendary Nong-O, who has not been beaten since winning the belt four years ago.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin also holds the record for most world title defenses in ONE Muay Thai and is riding an impressive five-fight knockout streak.

ONE Fight Night 9 will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes