Jonathan Haggerty on the significance of two-sport supremacy: “That's going to put me with the greatest”

Coming into ONE Fight Night 16, Jonathan Haggerty is motivated by one thing and one thing only: legacy.

The British striker has already accomplished the incredible feat of becoming a two-time Muay Thai world champion inside the circle after moving up to the bantamweight division in recent times.

With an incredible first-round KO of Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9, dethroning the champion in one of the biggest upsets of the year, ‘The General’ is riding an incredible wave of momentum.

On his return this Friday, November 3, Haggerty will look to continue breaking new ground in his career as he competes to become a two sport world champion.

Meeting a fellow divisional king in bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in the main event at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, both men will compete for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Over all of the benefits that come from being a world champion, which will only increase if he is able to add another gold belt to his shoulder, the respect and acknowledgment means the most to the Brit.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty spoke about his motivation for this fight and what he hopes to gain from this matchup with ‘Wonder Boy’:

“So for me, this fight is very important to win. This belt is very important. This kickboxing belt, once I've won the kickboxing belt and I have the Muay Thai title and the kickboxing world title, I feel that there is no doubt in me now, you know. So that's going to be a big statement and that's going to put me right up there with the greatest.”

Elaborating on his own aspirations for his career, Haggerty spoke about leaving a legacy as one of the best to ever do it for when he eventually lays his gloves down for good:

“I mean, I want him to feel that I'm the man you know, the legend. And, yeah, just a great fighter, that's it.”

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America