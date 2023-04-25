Jonathan Haggerty stoked he gained more fans after Nong-O KO

British striking savant Jonathan Haggerty has long been a household name. Now, after unseating Nong-O Hama and becoming the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, ‘The General’ has been dealing with a whole new level of notoriety.

In the aftermath of his stunning one-round KO victory over the Thai icon at ONE Fight Night 9, Haggerty’s stock rose to an all-time high, even causing quite a stir online for his career-defining win.

Speaking during his ONE Fight Night 9 post-event interview, the now two-division world champion talked about converting some of Nong-O’s fans into becoming his own supporters:

“I said in an interview before the fight, they asked me Nong-O’s got a lot of fans there. I specifically said I’ve got a lot of fans in that stadium. I can’t complain, I’m very thankful.”

As expected, Haggerty was public enemy no.1 when he entered the Lumpinee Stadium, also known as “The House that Nong-O Built”.

He calmly soaked in boos from the Thai crowd, who all wanted to see their hero notch his eighth straight world title defense.

Embracing the role of a spoiler, Haggerty dropped Nong-O thrice in under a round, with the last knockdown effectively ending the once-invincible world champion's reign.

A deafening silence engulfed the fabled arena as Nong-O slumped unconscious on the canvas.

The jeers directed at Haggerty soon changed into cheers, as the appreciative crowd lauded him for putting on the performance of a lifetime.

Jonathan Haggerty has successfully turned his doubters into believers, and he wants to keep proving his detractors wrong as he ushers in a new era in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai ranks.

