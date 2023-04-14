Jonathan Haggerty takes time to train his psyche ahead of world title match against Nong-O

Heading into his title fight later this month, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jonathan Haggerty is striving to strike a balance in his preparation, including setting himself up mentally and emotionally.

‘The General’ will try to become a two-division ONE world champion as he battles reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama in the headlining fight at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Jonathan Haggerty, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, recognizes that he is up against a formidable foe in Nong-O and has been putting in the work in training to be at his utmost best in every possible way come fight night.

In a recent Instagram post, the 26-year-old striker from the United Kingdom shared a photo of himself deep in meditation during one of his training sessions at Lamai Muay Thai Camp, as well as him holding a book with a quote from American literary great Henry David Thoreau.

“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you’ve imagined.”

No. 5 contender Jonathan Haggerty is currently riding a three-fight winning streak and is out to make it a memorable fourth straight victory and become a world champion once again.

Nong-O, for his part, is back defending his title for the eighth time since becoming champion in February 2019. His last successful title defense came just last January when he knocked out Russian challenger Alaverdi Ramazanov in the third round.

ONE Fight Night 9 will also have nine other Muay Thai and mixed martial arts battles and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

