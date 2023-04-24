Jonathan Haggerty thanks his detractors for the motivation

Newly minted ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty had a lot of motivation in his recent title showdown and said it did so much in him succeeding.

‘The General’ added his name to an elite group of fighters who are double ONE world champions after defeating longtime bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama. They met in the headlining fight at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21 in Bangkok.

The Orpington, England-born Haggerty knocked out Nong-O in the opening round of their scheduled five-rounder, sending shockwaves at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and beyond.

Apart from his goal of becoming ONE world champion once again, the former flyweight Muay Thai king said also providing added drive for him in his title fight were his detractors, who questioned his ability as a champion fighter.

Jonathan Haggerty made his thoughts known during the post-event interview, saying:

“You know, throughout my whole career, I've been the underdog, and time and time again, I've shown, don't doubt me.”

He added:

“That's what got me the belt. You know, I see a lot of comments on social media. It doesn't matter. Everyone falls and gets obliterated. And thank you guys [for doubting].”

Heading into his showdown with Nong-O, ‘The General’ said he believed that it was time for him to be world champion once again and he prepared for it accordingly.

He did not waste much time seeing his mission through as he was at it swinging right at the onset. Throwing thunderous and blazing punches, Jonathan Haggerty punished Nong-O at no end, sending him to the mat three times en route to the KO win.

The impressive victory earned Jonathan Haggerty a $100,000 performance bonus, while extending his current win streak to four straight. Nong-O, for his part, absorbed his first-ever defeat in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 9 was the promotion’s fourth Amazon show of the year and was broadcast live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes