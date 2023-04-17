Jonathan Haggerty thinks Nong-O will underestimate him

At ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21, Jonathan Haggerty will look to cause one of the biggest upsets in ONE Championship history.

That may sound like Haggerty is totally outmatched going into his next fight but that simply isn’t true. The former flyweight Muay Thai world champion recently made a successful move up a weight class, announcing his arrival at bantamweight with a majority decision win over Vladmir Kuzmin.

Haggerty recently revealed that he didn’t expect his win at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November to earn him a shot at the world championship but he now finds himself in that very position.

In the main event, coming to fans from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Haggerty will attempt to dethrone the dominant bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

A Haggerty win would only be considered a big upset due to the run that the champion is currently on. Since joining ONE Championship in 2018, the Thai star has produced a run of 10-consecutive wins with his last five title defenses coming by stoppage.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty said that he believes that his underdog status could play to his advantage and he is more than ready to try and shock the world:

“I think it’s going to be a long night for Nong-O. I think he’s going to take me a bit lightly. I hope he does because he’s going to have a shock. We’re coming with all the power and we’re coming for the stoppage.”

‘The General’ will face off with Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

