Jonathan Haggerty unmoved by Fabricio Andrade’s MMA accolades: “Hasn’t really shaken me at all”

Throughout his time at ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty has shared the Circle with some of the best strikers in the world.

As a two-time ONE Muay Thai world champion, the British striking ace has vast experience competing at the very highest level, and it has shown in his recent performances.

That being said, he has never faced an opponent like Fabricio Andrade, who he will come face-to-face with at ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3.

As the bantamweight MMA world champion, ‘Wonder Boy’ has been able to dominate his weight class since arriving in the promotion.

With his pinpoint striking, finishing ability, and lightning-fast speed, no one has been able to compete with the Brazilian while the fight stayed standing.

That being said, the MMA champ has never fought a striker of the caliber of ‘The General’.

On November 3, both men will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship will be on the line.

Looking to become a two-sport world champion, Jonathan Haggerty isn’t too phased by the bantamweight run of his upcoming opponent.

Asked about his impressive displays in MMA, the Brit said that he isn’t putting too much stock into Andrade’s win streak and is confident that his experience will show levels on fight night.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty previewed the matchup:

“Looking at his past MMA wins hasn’t really shaken me at all, really. I think I’m quite confident in what I can go out there and do on fight night. So we can see then how I’d deal with his style and all.”

With both men coming off incredible title wins earlier this year, this fight is sure to deliver an interesting and exciting contest for as long as it lasts.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs Andrade will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.