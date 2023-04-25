Jonathan Haggerty warns Fabricio Andrade to 'watch himself'

Jonathan Haggerty has seemingly accepted Fabricio Andrade’s challenge while delivering a word of warning to the Brazilian ONE world champion.

Just days removed from his shocking first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty is already looking for his first potential challenger.

Showing interest in an all-Brit battle with Liam Harrison, ‘The General’ was also quick to address a callout from the promotion’s reigning bantamweight MMA world champion, Fabricio Andrade.

‘Wonder Boy’ took to Instagram to lay down the challenge, saying:

“This is my category! I'm the only one who can do MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai at the same time. Let's see who fans want to see get knocked out next?!”

The post also included an image of Jonathan Haggerty, which the newly crowned Muay Thai titleholder took notice of. Addressing the callout in a ONE Fight Night 9 post-fight interview, ‘The General’ accepted the challenge and issued a warning to ‘Wonder Boy.’

“Either you can put your belt up or I put my belt up and we can stand and have it,” Haggerty said in response to Andrade’s social media post. “Watch yourself on social media.”

Fabricio Andrade is eight weeks removed from his world title-winning performance at ONE Fight Night 7 in February. Squaring off with former ONE world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker, Andrade scored a fourth-round TKO to capture the crown.

While Andrade has only competed in mixed martial arts during his tenure with the promotion, ‘Wonder Boy’ boasts of an impressive 6-0 with four of those victories coming by way of knockout. With heavy hands and kicks to match, Andrade could very well be the toughest opponent for Jonathan Haggerty’s first title defense.

Do you want to see Jonathan Haggerty put his 26 pounds of ONE gold on the line against fellow champion Fabricio Andrade?

Poll : 0 votes