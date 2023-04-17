Jonathan Haggerty warns Nong-O: ‘I’m more dangerous than ever’

Jonathan Haggerty seems ready to prove himself in a heavier and more natural weight class.

The British star was once the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion but ultimately decided to move up to bantamweight after a couple of health issues. Now that he’s in a division he feels more comfortable with his natural weight, Haggerty is ready to bring the action to the imperious Nong-O Hama.

Haggerty will try to wrest the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title away from the Thai legend at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty said he’s as powerful as ever and ready to charge at Nong-O in any way possible. He said:

“At flyweight, I was drained and I was still running the show. I was tired and I still managed to carry all the power. I’m moving up now. I’m feeling better than ever. So I’m going to be more dangerous than ever.”

Haggerty is also on a solid run of form, with three straight wins against Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, and Vladimir Kuzmin. His fight against Kuzmin at ONE on Prime Video 4 was also ’The General's first match outside the flyweight limit.

Going up against Nong-O, let alone defeating the Muay Thai icon, isn’t as easy as it seems. The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is a perfect 10-0 in his ONE Championship run, including a streak of five straight knockout wins.

Nong-O is coming off knockout wins over Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK Saenchai, Felipe Lobo, Liam Harrison, and Alaverdi Ramazanov.

ONE Fight Night 9 is available live and for free on North American television via Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes