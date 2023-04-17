Jonathan Haggerty ‘wasn’t expecting’ world title shot against Nong-O

For the first time in his ONE Championship career, Jonathan Haggerty recently made the decision to move up a weight class.

‘The General’ had a lot of success in the flyweight division. He won the title back in 2019 before his wars with Rodtang Jitmuangnon saw him lose the title in a pair of classic fights with ‘The Iron Man’.

In his last fight at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November last year, Haggerty made his bantamweight debut, excited at the opportunity to test himself against an entirely new set of contenders.

Things weren’t easy for him though on his arrival in the division. Against Russia’s Vladimir Kuzmin, Haggerty got his hand raised via a close majority decision.

After only just arriving in the division, the Brit has now found himself right at the top of the division. At ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21, Haggerty will try to enter the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and dethrone one of the most dominant world champions in martial arts.

Bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama is on a run of 10 consecutive wins, with his last five all being finishes.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty revealed that he was surprised to find himself competing for the world championship so soon:

“I wasn’t expecting to get the world title shot straight away. I thought we were going to have one more fight. But obviously, they decided it was my turn and there was only one more man for the job – and they thought that was me.”

Haggerty will look to pull off a big upset against Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9. The entire event on April 21 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes