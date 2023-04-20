Jonathan Haggerty won’t be careless against Nong-O: “I shouldn’t get too excited”

English striking savant Jonathan Haggerty remains highly confident about his chances of dethroning the mighty Nong-O Hama.

This Friday, April 21, ‘The General’ will look to conquer a second weight class in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty on Prime Video.

Haggerty, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, will be moving up to 145 pounds and believes he can accomplish what 10 other fighters could not.

Moreover, the Knowlesy Academy pupil thinks he has the tools to catch the Thai megastar off guard and finish him off at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In the build-up to the biggest fight of his career, Haggerty said he plans to bloody up the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king, just like he did against another Thai legend, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

The percipient veteran, though, said he won’t get carried away once he staggers Nong-O with one of his sharp strikes. Jonathan Haggerty told The MMA Superfan:

“Yeah, I feel like also you need to be smart with it as well. A wounded animal is always at its best, at its most dangerous, so I shouldn’t get too excited if I do cut him, I won’t get too excited.”

Then again, Haggerty is a showman to the core who loves giving fans something to cheer about with his high-octane style.

Needless to say, the 26-year-old will once again go for the jugular once he smells blood, adding:

“But yeah, you know, it’s always great to open your opponent up and get the blood flowing. It’s good for the judges, it’s good for the crowd, it just becomes a good fight, blood everywhere, good for the photos as well you know after the fight.”

Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch this exciting scrap, along with the entire ONE Fight Night 9 card live and free.

