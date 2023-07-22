Jonny Parsons MMA: Debutante shocks the world at UFC London, wins first fight with stunning finish inside 2 rounds

Jonny Parsons made the most of his UFC debut with a spectacular second-round TKO victory over Danny Roberts at UFC London. The thrilling bout featured Parsons squaring off against the resilient Roberts in a back-and-forth contest that had the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Parsons demonstrated his well-rounded skills throughout the bout, causing Roberts many problems with his clear striking advantage. The American expected some jeering from the home crowd but remained determined to make his mark. However, the Dana White Contender Series graduate found himself backtracking during the closing of the first round.

Determined to swing the fight's momentum in his favor, Jonny Parsons came out strong in the second round. Parsons managed to wobble Roberts several times, but it was at the 4:57 mark of the second round when he delivered a knee off the break followed by a combination that caused Roberts to fall which ultimately led to his defeat.

With that, Jonny Parsons walked away with an emphatic second-round TKO victory on his UFC debut. Following the victory, Parsons grabbed the opportunity to call out UK's beloved MMA star and UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett for a future showdown:

“Hey Paddy, do you want to slug, or not? Because I’m ‘The Sluggernaut'. Let’s go! I’ll go down to lightweight and I’ll knock that stupid haircut off your head. Let’s go.”

Jonny Parsons expected "a few boos" going into the fight against Danny Roberts

The English MMA crowd is renowned for its passionate and unwavering support for homegrown fighters, evidenced by the spectacle of the recent UFC events in the UK. The electrifying atmosphere has also fueled the performances of the UK fighters in recent events.

The same crowd, however, can become raucous and tense when foreign fighters enter the arena. For local favorites, singing and cheering reach a fever pitch, while foreign rivals frequently encounter a wall of noise and hostility.

Speaking about his mindset going into the fight against Danny Roberts at UFC London, Jonny Parsons stated [via: ufc.com]:

“I don't know what it is, but when I'm walking out to that ring, I just feel so happy. I don't know what it is. I feel happy and I don't get too nervous. I really know how to dial in and just focus on the task at hand, and that is, I'm not letting this dude hurt me. And the only way for him to not hurt me is I got to hurt him. And when it comes to that, I really don't lose focus, especially once I'm in there and I'm standing across from my opponent, I'm all-in.”