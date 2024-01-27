Jorge Masvidal reacts to Merab Dvalishvili going off on the bantamweight division dressed up as 'Professor Machine' 

Jorge Masvidal has reacted to Merab Dvalishvili's humorous tirade against the UFC bantamweight division. A clip of the Georgian phenom has been making the rounds on social media, and it features him calling out the 135-pound weight class' obsession with avenging past losses.

One clip was shared on Instagram by ESPN MMA, and Dvalishvili's comedic content drew a brief response from the former BMF champion, who took to the comment section, where he reacted with a string of laughing emojis.

Jorge Masvidal reacts to Merab Dvalishvili calling out the bantamweight division

The streaking Georgian pointed out the oddness of reigning bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley seeking a rematch against the No.6-ranked Marlon Vera, to whom he lost in the past. He then predicted a win for 'Chito', who he also predicted would seek out the No.4-ranked Cory Sandhagen to avenge his loss.

Sandhagen, in Dvalishvili's opinion, would beat Vera to capture the bantamweight title. But, as is the trend in the division, he predicted that 'The Sandman' would call out Petr Yan to avenge his loss to him. Ultimately, 'No Mercy' would win and subsequently call out Dvalishvili to right the wrong of his loss to him.

Then, in his finest comedic moment, Dvalishvili claimed he'd defeat Yan and challenge Frankie Saenz, one of the few people to have ever beaten him, but who is also no longer in the UFC. While Masvidal found the video humorous, he is guilty of attempting to cut the line during his UFC tenure.

At welterweight, 'Gamebred' sought to secure a wildly undeserved title fight with Leon Edwards despite being on a then three-fight losing streak.

Jorge Masvidal's flash in the pan rise to stardom

Jorge Masvidal spent most of his career as a journeyman, competent and experienced but unremarkable. He lost countless split decisions simply for not doing enough in his fights. The turning point in his career, however, was in 2019, when a stunning knockout over Darren Till caught fan attention.

Check out Jorge Masvidal knocking out Darren Till:

Expand Tweet

Not only was 'The Gorilla' fresh off of challenging Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title but had faced Masvidal on home soil. No one predicted a 'Gamebred' win, so when it occurred, the MMA world was jaw-dropped, but not more so than when he flatlined the unbeaten Ben Askren in five seconds.

It was the fastest knockout in UFC history and propelled Masvidal to the stars. He earned a historic BMF title fight with Nate Diaz, who he TKO'd to capture the platinum strap. It began in 2019, but it ended in 2019, as he next embarked on a humiliating four-fight losing streak before retiring.