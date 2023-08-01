Joshua Pacio believes Jarred Brooks’ 'top pressure' is key to victory over Mikey Musumeci

Joshua Pacio reckons there is one path to victory for Jarred Brooks when the latter contests for Mikey Musumeci’s ONE flyweight submission grappling world title this Friday, August 4.

The Filipino martial artist doesn’t hold any bad blood against the American superstar despite the harsh words ‘The Monkey God’ threw his way before their decisive world title meeting at ONE 164 in December last year.

Instead, he hopes the Mash Fight Team representative puts on a good show against ‘Darth Rigatoni’ in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

But while he predicts that Musumeci would be a clear-cut winner in this single-round submission contest, he feels the strawweight MMA king can cause an upset through his world-class wrestling from the top.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘The Passion’ said:

“The only way I see him winning this submission grappling match is through control and top pressure.”

Watch the interview here:

Having shared the circle and done extensive homework on the Indiana native before they treated the audience to an epic contest in Manila, Philippines, last year, Pacio knows all about Jarred Brooks' highly-reputable ground game.

And although the 30-year-old decided to stick mainly to his striking to damage Pacio, the Filipino warrior knows he has enough tools to hang with the likes of ‘Darth Rigatoni’ on the canvas.

However, only time will tell whether or not Jarred Brooks can pull off one of the most remarkable wins under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership this Friday, August 4.