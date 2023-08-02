Joshua Pacio can’t pick ‘next in line’ for Jarred Brooks when latter returns to MMA after grappling duel

At ONE Fight Night 13, Jarred Brooks is hunting down a new challenge at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On August 4, he will attempt to become a two-sport world champion by facing Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

With neither man backing down from a challenge, the opportunity for this match-up came about due to both men being dominant at their weight classes.

Brooks has taken out all of the top strawweight contenders on his way to becoming the world champion.

With wins over Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa and Bokang Masunyane, ‘The Monkey God’ left no doubt that he should be next in line for a title shot.

At ONE 164, Brooks finally got the match-up with he had been calling for since arriving in the promotion, and faced then-champion, Joshua Pacio.

After he defeated Pacio to become the champion, there were no clear immediate title contenders ready to face the newly crowned kingpin.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, the former champion admitted this and stated that he isn’t sure who will face Brooks once the champion returns to the division:

“I think Jarred Brooks already faced all the top contenders in the strawweight division. He is at the top of the division right now and it’s really hard to see who should be next in line.”

Watch the full interview below:

In the meantime, Jarred Brooks will look to pull off a huge upset inside the circle when he competes under ONE’s submission grappling ruleset for the first time.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.