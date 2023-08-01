Joshua Pacio confident nemesis Jarred Brooks has what it takes to ‘go the distance’ with Mikey Musumeci

Former ONE strawweight world champion and current no.1-ranked strawweight MMA contender ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines will be watching the next ONE Championship event very closely.

ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday is not only one of the most stacked cards of the year, but it also features a very entertaining headliner that Pacio plans to watch intently.

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is set to defend his ONE gold against ONE strawweight world champion and former Pacio conqueror, ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

The two will go head-to-head in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Pacio has faith in his former opponent, that Brooks will be able to take Musumeci into deep waters and hold his own against a BJJ genius.

‘The Passion’ said:

“I think he can make this interesting and go the distance with Mikey.”

The battle between Musumeci and Brooks offers a unique premise, where an MMA fighter, with expertise in catch wrestling is taking on a man many consider to be one of the greatest submission grapplers of this generation.

