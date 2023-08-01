Joshua Pacio excited by classic ‘wrestler vs. grappler’ match-up between Jarred Brooks and Mikey Musumeci

Filipino strawweight fighter Joshua Pacio is pumped for the scheduled submission grappling match-up between American champions Jared Brooks and Mikey Musumeci.

‘The Passion’ said it is going to be an interesting contest, which he sees as a classic collision between a wrestler and a grappler.

‘The Monkey God’ Brooks will challenge ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Musumeci for the latter’s ONE flyweight submission grappling world title in the co-headliner at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

Jarred Brooks, the reigning ONE strawweight king, is fighting in grappling for the first time and moving up in weight for his champion-versus-champion showdown against Mikey Musumeci in line with his push to become a two-sport ONE world champ.

Sharing his take on the upcoming fight with The MMA Superfan, Joshua Pacio said 30-year-old Jarred Brooks did well in choosing to compete in submission grappling to test his wrestling skills against a topnotch grappler and fans should expect a competitive contest come fight night.

The Lions Nation MMA standout said:

“I think that was the best move to accept the submission grappling match. And of course, it’s an exciting match-up because it’s a classic match between a wrestler and a grappler.”

Watch the interview below:

Jarred Brooks was last in action against Joshua Pacio back in December, when he seized the ONE strawweight world title from the longtime Filipino champion by unanimous decision.

He is now looking to grow his legend as a combat sports athlete by adding the flyweight submission grappling gold, anchored on what he said is his sound catch wrestling skills.

Mikey Musumeci, meanwhile, is making his third defense of the world title he bagged last September. He is coming off a submission victory (rear-naked choke) over Yemeni challenger Osamah Almarwai in May.

ONE Fight Night 13 will go down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.