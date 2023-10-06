Joshua Pacio on figuring out Mansur Malachiev: “It’s all mind games right now”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Joshua Pacio will stake his flag on the ground at the top of the strawweight division.

In his last fight at ONE 164, the dominant world champion was dethroned by one of the hottest prospects of the stacked division.

During his fight with Jarred Brooks, ‘The Passion’ was unable to implement the game plan that has made him such a destructive force.

Having lost the belt and reclaimed it in the past, Pacio is no stranger to picking himself back up and making his way back to the top.

Standing in his way on October 6 is none other than undefeated Russian contender Mansur Malachiev who has been making strides since his ONE Championship debut.

Submitting Jeremy Miado in the opening round back at ONE Fight Night 11 in June, the 31-year-old is now out to secure the biggest win of his career and earn a chance to contest for Brook’s 26 pounds of gold.

Ahead of the fight, Pacio is under no confusion over where his opponents’ greatest advantages lie but that doesn’t mean he can allow himself to have tunnel vision.

The Russian’s grappling is a big threat to a lot of the division but Joshua Pacio knows better than to focus only on one part of his opponent’s game.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, the former champion spoke about the mind games that take place before a fight and how he must be prepared for anything:

“I think it’s all mind games right now. He says he’s going to wrestle, but maybe he will set up an overhand right? We don’t know. This is mixed martial arts, anything can happen. As long as we’re not in the ring yet, it’s all mind games.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.