Joshua Pacio says bringing belt home “a huge motivation” for new team at Lions Nation MMA

It’s only a few months old, but Lions Nation MMA already has a piece of ONE Championship gold courtesy of strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio.

The strawweight MMA world championship is the first ONE title to enter the confines of the new gym in Baguio City in the Philippines after Pacio secured the gold at ONE 166.

Although Pacio earned the strap in a way he never intended to, the belt’s presence alone signified a shift in the fighters’ mindset.

Joshua Pacio said in an interview with The MMA Superfan how bringing home the stable’s first ONE world title became a source of inspiration for the gym’s younger fighters.

“First of all, I’m just happy to see them with a big smile on their faces. [This belt] is a huge motivation for them. Earlier in training, they were more energized.”

Lions Nation MMA was formed in June 2023 under the guidance of Filipino legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang, former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, Kevin Belingon, and now strawweight MMA king Pacio.

Jeremy Pacatiw and Edward Kelly are also co-founders of the new gym.

Joshua Pacio says Jarred Brooks should get an immediate crack at strawweight MMA throne

Joshua Pacio has been adamant that the way he regained the ONE strawweight MMA world title wasn’t how he originally wanted.

The Filipino star, now in his third reign atop the division, captured the world title after Jarred Brooks was disqualified in their world title match at ONE 166 in Qatar.

Brooks accidentally spiked Pacio’s head, an illegal move under the Global Mixed Martial Arts Rule Set, and promptly earned him a disqualification loss.

Pacio, in the same interview, said he’ll immediately grant Brooks a rematch once he’s medically cleared to compete:

“Definitely with Jarred Brooks, it’s an unfinished business. You cannot judge a fight in 56 seconds. Definitely, a trilogy with Jarred Brooks. Anywhere, I’m ready."

Watch Pacio's entire interview below: