Joshua Pacio says Jarred Brooks rematch would be perfect for U.S. event in 2024

Joshua Pacio’s heard the news, and he now wants to reclaim his strawweight throne when ONE Championship makes its way back to the United States.

ONE Championship recently announced that it will have four live fight cards in the United States in 2024, and Pacio wants in one of those events when he potentially challenges Jarred Brooks for the ONE strawweight world title.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Pacio previewed Brooks’ world title challenge against Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13.

Pacio said his old rival’s bout against Musumeci is a nice way for Brooks to get some minutes in before their inevitable rematch, which the Filipino star believes should happen in the U.S.

He said:

“I think this match is a good preparation for Brooks since ONE Championship will have four shows in the United States next year. I think, for sure, he’ll defend his belt in one of those cards in the US. And of course, I want to be the challenger.”

Pacio is arguably the best male strawweight in the history of ONE Championship, having held the ONE strawweight world title for a total of 1,450 days across two world title reigns.

Brooks, however, knocked Pacio off the perch when he snatched the strawweight belt in December 2022 via unanimous decision. To make matters worse, Brooks captured the gold in Pacio’s home nation of the Philippines.

‘The Monkey God’ now aims to become a two-sport world champion when he tries to wrest the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship from Musumeci on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Brooks’ world title bid against Musumeci, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Pacio's entire interview below: