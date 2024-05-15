Joshua Pacio tips Denice Zamboanga for ONE atomweight MMA world title success: "It's her time"

Joshua Pacio expects Denice Zamboanga to join him as a fellow MMA world champion on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The Lions Nation MMA standout, who claimed the strawweight gold at ONE 166: Qatar, will be tuning in to support 'The Menace' at ONE 167 as she looks to wrap her night inside Bangkok's Impact Arena as the atomweight queen.

Speaking to the Inquirer, Pacio said he's 100 percent sure of her chances to secure her crowning moment against Stamp on June 7.

He shared:

"I have a big belief that Denice will become a champion, my trust in her is 100 percent. It's her time."

Beating the three-sport queen inside the Thai capital will come with its fair share of challenges, even for the best of warriors.

However, Denice Zamboanga has been hitting her stride at a steady pace leading up to her first world title opportunity.

After back-to-back losses to Ham Seo Hee, the No.2-ranked athlete registered wins over Julie Mezabarba and Lin Heqin to book a ticket to atomweight MMA gold.

Whether or not she can carry on that form remains to be seen. But if there's anyone who could topple Stamp at the helm of the division now, one should look no further than 'The Menace.'

Denice Zamboanga says grappling will be key against Stamp

Though she might have her work cut out on the feet against Stamp's top-notch striking tools, Denice Zamboanga remains sure that she can overcome her former pal on the ground.

In a separate interview with ONE Championship, the No.2-ranked challenger said:

"Ever since we started training together [at Fairtex Training Center], I've always been more knowledgable in grappling, and I feel I can use that against her in this match."

The pair's ONE atomweight MMA world championship showdown will headline ONE 167, which airs live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in for free.