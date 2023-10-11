Joshua Pacio willing to make quick turnaround for Jarred Brooks rematch: “I’ll grab it”

Joshua Pacio is more than ready to make a quick turnaround if the opportunity to challenge ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks presents itself.

After surrendering his ONE world title to ‘The Monkey God’ in December, Pacio bounced back in a big way at ONE Fight Night 15, earning a unanimous decision victory over Russian standout Mansur Malacheiv. The victory reaffirmed Pacio’s spot as the No. 1 ranked contender in the division and potentially put him in a position to challenge for the strawweight MMA world title.

“If they give me Jarred Brooks, I’ll grab it,” Pacio told members of the media during his appearance at the ONE Fight Night 15 post-fight press event. “Like what I’ve said, if they give me Bokang or someone else in the top five, I’ll still grab it.”

Winning five of his last six, ‘The Passion’ appears to be the next man in line to challenge Jarred Brooks, but as ‘The Passion’ stated, he’ll gladly accept another top-five opponent if it moves him toward securing himself an opportunity to reclaim 26 pounds of gold.

Another potential opponent for Joshua Pacio is No. 2 ranked contender Bokang Masunyane. The ‘Little Giant’ has won three of his last four, including a decision victory over Hiroba Minowa in his last outing at ONE Fight Night 9 in April.

The last man to beat both Pacio and Masunyane is Jarred Brooks.

Since capturing the world title late last year, ‘The Monkey God’ is yet to defend the crown, but recently stepped inside the Circle for a submission superfight with Mikey Musumeci in August.

