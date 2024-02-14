“Joshua’s taking that belt home” – Lito Adiwang says former teammate Joshua Pacio will get his revenge on Jarred Brooks

ONE strawweight contender Lito Adiwang is confident that Joshua Pacio will get his revenge against Jarred Brooks at ONE: Qatar.

The grudge rematch between former divisional world champion Joshua Pacio and current world titleholder Jarred Brooks is going to be an incredibly entertaining brawl.

Longtime fans of this division know very well the violence that these two will bring since their first match at ONE 164 delivered on so many levels. Now, they are set to push each other past their limits once again in another five-round battle.

Strawweight contender Lito Adiwang is thrilled to see his former Team Lakay teammate get a second chance at gold. He hopes that this time Pacio takes home the victory now that he has the support of a new gym watching his back.

Speaking to ONE Championship this week, Adiwang said:

“I’ve been training with Joshua and I fought Jarred, and all I can say is that if Joshua got the proper training and adjustments for this fight, Joshua’s taking that belt home. I see him knocking out Jarred Brooks.”

All three fighters are on the verge of fighting at their highest potential within the next few days to weeks. Lito Adiwang for his part, is looking to extend his winning streak to three this Friday when he faces ‘Mini-T’ Danial Williams for a spot in the top five strawweight rankings.

Adiwang intends on becoming the next world titleholder, so if he wins this next fight, he’ll certainly be in talks of fighting for either Pacio or Brooks for the strawweight gold.

Brooks vs. Pacio at ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Lito Adiwang is happy to be working with a new training facility since leaving Team Lakay

‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang has enjoyed working with his new gym, SOMA Fight Club, the past year and is looking forward to making history with them.

The 30-year-old superstar has counted on a whole slew of professional coaches and training partners at SOMA to help him reach his goals by the end of this year.

The competitive culture within the facility and the goals they’ve set for athletes is exactly what Lito Adiwang has looked for in a gym:

“I’ve been at SOMA for quite some time now. This is my new team officially. So far, so good. I’ve been getting all the things that I need. They have a good facility, they have great coaches, and our philosophies work well with each other.”

After winning his last two fights in dominant fashion, Adiwang is confident that he’ll make good in this next fight against Danial Williams as long as SOMA is behind him.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America