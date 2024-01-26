Juan Estrada likely to defend WBC super-flyweight world title against Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, claims Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has stated that he wants to see Juan Estrada defend his WBC super-flyweight title against Jesse Rodriguez.

Estrada (44-3) has been in fine form since 2018, bouncing back from a loss against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai to go on and win his next eight fights in a row. In 2019 he picked up the WBC and The Ring super flyweight titles and has defended them on five occasions, also adding the WBA (Super) super flyweight title to his tally in 2021.

Rodriguez (19-0) on the other hand is yet to taste defeat and is widely considered as one of the biggest up-and-coming stars in the division. The 24-year-old most recently picked up a win over Sunny Edwards back in December, successfully defending his WBO flyweight title as well as picking up the IBF flyweight belt.

Per talkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson on X (formerly Twitter), Eddie Hearn is now reportedly looking at booking Estrada vs. Rodriguez before the end of 2024.

"Eddie Hearn has said he wants to make Juan Estrada vs Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez for Estrada's WBC super-flyweight world title this summer in Phoenix, Arizona. [@ChavaESPN]"

Whilst nothing has been confirmed, it is a fight that makes sense for both men on paper. Estrada hasn't stepped into the ring since 2022 due to a mix of injuries and fight cancellations, whereas Rodriguez has repeatedly expressed his interest in testing himself in a new division.

Eddie Hearn reveals how Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou happened

Earlier this month, Eddie Hearn dropped the bombshell that Anthony Joshua would face Francis Ngannou in Saud Arabia.

Joshua had originally been set to face Deontay Wilder, and the pair were due to announce the fight in the final moments of the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event last December. Wilder then suffered a resounding defeat at the hands of Joseph Parker, however, and their potential bout was scrapped.

It has since been confirmed that Joshua will instead face Ngannou in March 2024, with the former UFC heavyweight champion making shockwaves in the sport following is highly impressive performance against Tyson Fury last year.

Hearn, in a recent interview with Matchroom Boxing, gave his thoughts on the fight and described how it came to fruition. He said:

"When Deontay Wilder lost to Joseph Parker..straight after that fight we went to a meeting and looked at alternatives. We all felt the biggest fight we could bring to Saudi Arabia would be Francis Ngannou...He's a dangerous dangerous man and there's a lot to lose for AJ in this fight."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments here (3:20):