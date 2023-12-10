"Judges at it again" - Fans rage at "absolute horsesh*t" scorecard for Junyong Park's split decision loss to Andre Muniz

Fans have been left disappointed by the judges yet again after Junyong Park's split decision loss to Andre Muniz.

Park and Muniz entered the octagon in a highly anticipated middleweight contest at the recently held UFC Vegas 83. While Park entered the octagon on a four-fight winning streak, Muniz had lost his previous two fights.

However, things changed for Muniz as he returned to the winning column on Saturday night.

At the end of a closely fought three-round battle, Andre Muniz won the bout via split decision as the judges scored the contest, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28. While there's no denying that it could have gone either way, fans seemed to have been left disappointed because of how the fight was scored.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions to the scoring of the fight between Park and Muniz:

"Iron T won 10-8 every round imo. These judges are praying on his downfall"

"Absolute horsesh*t. Muniz won the fight, and lost the war. Cut him."

"Robbed the fans of a fun fight (Andre Muniz should go do submission grappling not MMA)"

Andre Muniz talks about hitting "rock bottom"

After losing his last two fights against the likes of Brendan Allen and Paul Craig, Andre Muniz was certainly in a dark space. The 33-year-old felt was seemingly worried about his career.

However, things have certainly changed as the Brazilian secured his first victory since UFC 276 by defeating Junyong Park at UFC Vegas 83. While speaking about how his family was there during his darkest moments, Muniz said during the post-fight interview:

"Everything in the UFC is very intense. A loss and you can reach rock bottom but there are people out there who stay with you all throughout. So you know, you have to have a lot of god in your heart and family. I thank first of all, my god and I thank my wife and my kids because when I went back after my last loss, you were there."

