Julie Mezabarba doesn’t feel pressure against Denice Zamboanga

At ONE Fight Night 9, Julie Mezabarba has got her back up against the wall, but she doesn’t feel any added pressure. On April 21, the Brazilian will take on Denice Zamboanga as she looks for her first win since 2021.

After debuting in ONE Championship with a big victory over Mei Yamaguchi at ONE Championship: Empower, Mezabarba was unable to keep her momentum going.

Losing back-to-back fights to Stamp Fairtex and Jenelyn Olsim, things have gone her way as of late. However, she is looking to turn the tables on her fortunes next time out.

When she steps inside the circle at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, she will take on an opponent that has a lot more time under her belt competing under the ONE Championship banner.

Denice Zamboanga has competed inside the circle on six occasions, with her only losses coming to Ham Seo Hee, who will likely fight for the world championship next time out.

After rebounding from her consecutive losses with a split decision win over Lin Heqin, a victory here for either woman will be a massive push for them in the division’s rankings.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Julie Mezabarba revealed that despite the fact that she is winless in her last two fights, she hasn’t changed her approach for this contest:

“I don’t feel pressure ahead of my next fight. I don’t see myself like that because I know my potential. I don’t see myself with the rope around my neck because I’ve always given my best to the fans and the organization.”

ONE Fight Night 9, headlined by bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama facing former flyweight champ Jonathan Haggerty, is live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 21.

The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

