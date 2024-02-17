“Just a be**end” - MMA community reacts to Ian Garry's heated confrontation with fan post UFC 298 presser

Fans had mixed reactions to Ian Garry confronting a fan for talking about his wife.

Garry last fought in August 2023, defeating Neil Magny by unanimous decision to extend his UFC record to 6-0. Since then, ‘The Future’ has received backlash from the MMA community due to various narratives spread about him and his wife, Layla Garry.

‘The Future’ has previously stated he doesn’t let the criticism affect him, as most fans only say negative comments online. Yet, Garry recently had an encounter with a fan outside the Honda Center during the UFC 298 fight week.

The video of the situation went viral and showed Garry saying this:

“Bullsh*t, don’t f*cking sh*t yourself in person. You were talking sh*t about my wife, don’t f*cking do that.”

Fans had mixed reactions when Happy Punch shared the footage on X:

“Standing on business”

“I mean fair lol, if ur big enough to heckle a man when he’s with his family best stand on business”

“Tired of him crying about his wife 24/7”

“@diaz4995 we were talking about this shit the other day the day someone says it to their face they shit themselves”

“He’s still a b*tch”

"Ian Garry just a bellend"

Watch Ian Garry confront a fan for talking about his wife below:

Ian Garry talks about potential fight with Khamzat Chimaev

Ian Garry has become one of the most talked about fighters in the UFC welterweight division. As a result, he’s constantly mentioned in hypothetical matchups and asked about other ranked 185-pounders. During an interview with mainevent, Garry had this to say about Khamzat Chimaev:

"So am I. I'm bigger than he is. I'm 6'3". I'm longer. I'm taller. I'm faster. I'm more vicious on the feet than he is. Great. He has amazing wrestling. He gets tired, though. He gets tired pretty quick, I don't. And the truth is, so what if he takes me down? I'll elbow the skull off him."

Before worrying about Chimaev, Garry has a fight scheduled for later today at UFC 298. During the pay-per-view main card, Garry looks to extend his promotional record to 7-0 by taking out Geoff Neal, who is coming off a third-round submission win against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Watch Garry's interview with mainevent below: