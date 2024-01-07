"Just cancel the match" - Fans react as Anthony Joshua seemingly confirms Francis Ngannou fight date

Anthony Joshua has seemingly confirmed on X that his boxing superfight against Francis Ngannou will take place on March 8. Suffice to say, the fight fans took notice.

Earlier this week, Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn also confirmed that the fight has been made and would take place in Riyadh. Furthermore, he stated that a press conference for the bout will be held on Jan. 15 in London, where the official date for the contest will likely be revealed.

While 'The Predator' is still green to the pugilistic arts, he gave lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury a run for his money during his debut last October in a hard-fought split decision loss.

Joshua's announcement has invited mixed reactions from fans, with some lauding the match-up and others questioning its relevancy.

Oscar De La Hoya's speaks about Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Oscar De La Hoya believes more and more MMA fighters are attracted by the prospect of boxing because it comes with a hefty paycheck.

Speaking about the recently confirmed Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou boxing clash with Fight Hype, 'Golden Boy' laid the proverbial fire on Dana White for the UFC CEO's claims of boxing being not as lucrative:

"When Dana White is saying they [MMA fighters] are not making more money [in boxing], bulls**t, they are making tons of money inside the ring in boxing. That's the bottom line. That's why you are seeing Joshua with Ngannou."

Catch Oscar De La Hoya's comments about Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou below: