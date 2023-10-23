"Just as depressed" - Sean O'Malley's mute reaction to Islam Makhachev's head kick KO of Alexander Volkanovski has fans guessing

MMA fans have been pondering over UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley's reaction to the superfight between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev that took place at UFC 294 on October 21.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media, during which O'Malley does not utter a single word in response to the jaw-dropping finish in the UFC 294 main event.

Expand Tweet

The reaction led to several MMA fans drawing their conclusions as to what could have been going through 'Sugar's' mind at that specific moment.

One person jokingly claimed that the bantamweight champion was 'depressed' after witnessing Volkanovski get finished in the fight:

"Nope, just as depressed as the rest of us."

Another individual shared that they had a similar reaction to O'Malley's while watching the clash between Volkanovski and Makhachev:

"I can't be crazy in feeling like a lot of people had this reaction, myself included. Islam established the kicking so early and was pressuring like a mad man compared to round 1 of their first fight."

Another Twitter user claimed that O'Malley's silent reaction was in response to the realization that he would never become a lightweight champion as long as Makhachev was active in the division:

"It's because he was in complete shock realizing he'll never become a 3-division champion as long as Islam exists."

A compilation of a few more comments can be seen below:

MMA fans respond to Sean O'Malley's reaction to UFC 294 main event

Sean O'Malley speaks about the possibility of fighting Alexander Volkanovski

Just like Alexander Volkanovski, Sean O'Malley also has aspirations to move up a weight class in an attempt to attain the champ-champ status.

'Suga' is the 135-pound champion and the 145-pound division is currently being ruled by Alexander Volkanovski. In an episode of The BrO'Malley Show, the 28-year-old weighed in on the idea of fighting 'The Great' for the featherweight throne.

O'Malley acknowledged that Volkanovski could pose a tough challenge for him. But 'Sugar' believes he could emerge victorious in that encounter:

"I'm not saying I wouldn't fight Volk, I'm just being very honest. He would be a very, very difficult fight. Do I believe I could knock him out? 100%. I believe I can knock out anybody around 135, 145 [pounds]. 155, that'd be a little tougher, I'd need to put on some [weight]. But Volk is a very difficult fight, I'm not saying I would never fight him. I'm just saying that's not what I want next. I don't know, maybe a year, maybe two years," said Sean O'Malley.

Watch the video below from 44:50: