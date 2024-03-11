“Just go with the flow” – Phetjeeja on how she dealt with ‘a lot of pressure’ in victorious outing vs Janet Todd 

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom once again rose to the occasion at ONE Fight Night 20 in what proved to be her toughest test to date.

‘The Queen’ successfully unified the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship with a unanimous decision win in the main event over Janet Todd.

At just 22 years old, this was another big step up for the rising Thai superstar, who has continued to achieve new levels in each of her last fights.

It was clear on fight night that the moment wasn’t going to get to her but that doesn’t mean it was difficult to keep her mindset focused on the task at hand.

During her post-fight interview, the new undisputed world champion spoke about dealing with the extra weight on her shoulders ahead of this fight. Phetjeeja offered:

“Of course, there was a lot of pressure for me because she [Janet Todd] was also the champion. I just kept telling myself not to think about the fight and not to stress out as much and to just go with the flow.”

Phetjeeja has proven that she can shine under the brightest lights

In her first Fight Night main event in American primetime, Phetjeeja showed that the biggest stage under the brightest lights is exactly where she belongs.

Janet Todd may have announced her retirement at the end of the contest but this was no swansong performance from the veteran.

She tested ‘The Queen’ in ways that no one else has been able to and at the end of it, will have no doubt made her opponent stronger as a result.

March 8 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium saw a changing of the guard at the top of the atomweight kickboxing division and it’s safe to say that the title is in good hands.

North American viewers who missed out on any of the action from ONE Fight Night 20 can watch the full event back via the free event replay on Prime Video.