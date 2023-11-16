"Just looks a fat mess tbh" - Tyson Fury exchanges words with Oleksandr Usyk with trademark 'sausage' remark; fans react 

Tyson Fury's much-anticipated clash with Oleksandr Usyk is set to ignite the heavyweight scene, and the pre-fight banter is already heating up. Initially scheduled for December 23, the bout faced delays after Fury's intense encounter with Francis Ngannou in October. The new date for this colossal matchup is now confirmed for Saturday, February 17, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As the fighters formally announced the revised date at a press conference, the verbal jabs began well before they took the stage. Fury, known for his outspoken nature, couldn't resist taking a shot at Usyk and his team. Shouting down from a mezzanine, Fury boldly exclaimed "Sausage," directed at his Ukrainian opponent.

The Ukrainian's camp retaliated by hurling the same remark back at 'The Gypsy King.' Unfazed, Fury continued his taunts, labelling Usyk as an "ugly little sausage man" and inviting challenges to "come and try it." The "sausage" moniker has become a recurring theme in Fury's pre-fight banter.

Video footage of the exchange prompted diverse reactions from fans. Some expressed concern over Fury's physical condition, noting:

"Fury just looks a fat mess tbh."

Others hoped that the in-ring action would match Fury's outside-the-ring antics:

"I just hope the fight lives up to his outside the ring antics, and ability to promote himself."

Another fan shared his prediction on the upcoming fight, writing:

"If Fury is anything like his last fight Usyk will get a KO win.Both on it and I see it going all 12 rounds, but Fury has shown he underestimates people and I think Usyk makes him pay and wins unanimous decision."

Some predicted a win for Tyson Fury, with one user saying:

"Fury knocksout Usyk within 6 rds career over"

Others commended him for getting back into it after his bout with Ngannou:

"Good to see Fury straight back into action"

As the verbal jousting continues, fans eagerly await the culmination of this intense rivalry in the ring on February 17.

Tyson Fury congratulates Tom Aspinall on UFC 295 triumph

Tom Aspinall secured a first-round knockout victory over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295, earning him the title of interim heavyweight champion.

Celebrating the win, Tyson Fury expressed his joy and admiration for his countryman and friend on social media, extending warm congratulations for Aspinall's significant achievement:

"The new UFC heavyweight champion of the world! God bless you, Tom. All the best, brother. Couldn't have happened to a more lovely person. Congratulations to you and your family. Hope you have a fantastic time. Get up there, my boy! Well done."

