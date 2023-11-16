"Just pi**ed off a bunch of Irish people" - Fans hilariously react to Paul Craig referring to Conor McGregor as 'UK MMA legend'

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was mistakenly attributed the wrong nationality by a fellow fighter, and fans had hilarious reactions to it.

UFC middleweight Paul Craig was quizzed at a UFC event about fellow mixed martial artists and was asked to briefly describe them. His response to McGregor was most bizarre, as the Scotsman referred to him as "legend in UK MMA."

Conor McGregor hails from the Republic of Ireland, which is a sovereign country separate from the United Kingdom. This country is not to be confused for Northern Ireland, which is a constituent country of the United Kingdom. McGregor has always been proud of his nationality and heritage and is one of the foremost personalities from his nation.

Paul Craig himself is Scottish, and his country is a part of the United Kingdom.

Fans reacted to Paul Craig's remark, joking that it was offensive to the Irish:

"Just pissed off a bunch of Irish people 😂"

"How's he scottish and doesn't know mcgregor has nothing to do with 'uk' mma 😂"

Others were not fans of his entire segment with ESPN MMA and found it least amusing:

"Maybe the least funny thing I've watched today"

"Not v funny tbh but still enjoyed it"

Others reacted to Craig's comment about Daniel Cormier being "the guy underneath the GOAT."

"Didn’t have to fry DC like that broo🥵"

"Guy underneath the goat 😭"

Check out fan comments on Instagram in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Paul Craig's comments on fighters. [via Instagram]

Conor McGregor comments on return date and Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor has not competed since 2021, a year in which he suffered two back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier.

His expected return to action this year against Michael Chandler never materialized and there is uncertainty around his return. In a recent post on X, McGregor responded to a fan about the date of his comeback:

"I am confident we get the set date. There is no one holding no one back. A lot goes on behind the scenes but all involved are working hard to make it happen 🙏"

Expand Tweet

McGregor also gave his opinion on Michael Chandler and labeled him "a good guy":

"Yes, I think he is a good guy. Albeit I won’t get over connected to that like past. Emotionless. A working man with a job in front of him. A handy job hahaha"

Expand Tweet