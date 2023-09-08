"Just pull out and let Mike Perry do the job" - Dillon Danis' technique while hitting pads ahead of Logan Paul fight has fans concerned

MMA fans have been left concerned after Dillon Danis shared footage of himself hitting pads ahead of his boxing bout against Logan Paul.

Danis is set to make his debut in the squared circle when he faces 'The Maverick' on October 14 in Manchester, UK on the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card. The fight will feature as the co-main event alongside Paul's Prime business partner KSI, who will face Tommy Fury.

Ahead of his fight against Logan Paul, Dillon Danis opted to take a break from his relentless trolling of Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal, by giving fans a taste of his training. He tweeted:

"Can't wait."

Fans, however, have been left less than impressed by the padwork shown by Danis. One fan even pleaded with 'El Jefe' to pull out from the fight and let BKFC star Mike Perry take his place instead.

"This ain't it g, just pull out and let Mike Perry do the job."

Another fan hilariously claimed that Danis' boxing style was a bigger troll than his tweets about Paul's fiancee. They wrote:

"Of all the Nina photos, this has to be the biggest troll job cuz, damn this is bad."

Twitter/X user @IncomeSharks added:

"Now I see why you have to go after his girlfriend and Logan is willing to bet a million that he wins the fight."

Dillon Danis says he is being sued by Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis has revealed he is potentially facing a lawsuit from Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal.

During the build-up to the fight between Danis and Paul, the Bellator star has opted to relentlessly troll Paul's fiancee as a way to gain attention online as well as get into his opponent's head. 'El Jefe' has shared photos of Agdal on social media, whether they be legitimate photographs of the model or doctored images.

Unfortunately for Dillon Danis, however, his trolling appears to have come back to bite him. The 30-year-old took to social media this week to reveal his bout against Paul may now be in jeopardy because a lawsuit was filed against him. He wrote:

"Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop f*ck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking."

