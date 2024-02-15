“Just put out like a war” - Danial Williams still puts ONE debut barnburner against Rodtang as one of his best ever fights

Danial Williams still ranks his three-round war against Rodtang Jitmuangnon as one of the greatest fights of his combat sports career.

‘Mini T’ returns to the ring this Friday night, February 16 for a high-stakes strawweight clash with division fan favorite Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. Williams will be looking to use his plethora of experience against some of the biggest names in kickboxing, MMA, and Muay Thai to help him secure another big win under the ONE banner.

Speaking with Cageside Press ahead of his return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Danial Williams looked back on his instant classic with ‘The Iron Man’ in his promotional debut at ONE on TNT 1.

“I love that Rodtang fight because yeah, like I said having that fight I'm like man I want to fight more Muay Thai and just put out like a war or brawl.”

Williams may have come up short against Rodtang, but his willingness to go toe-to-toe with the flyweight Muay Thai titleholder instantly earned him the respect of ONE Championship fans.

Danial Williams faces a tough test in his return to MMA

Danial Williams has faced some of the world’s most dangerous strikers, including Superlek, Jonathan Di Bella, and the aforementioned Rodtang. But Lito Adiwang will undoubtedly be his toughest test to date in MMA.

Adiwang goes into his contest with Williams riding the momentum of back-to-back victories, including a stellar 23-second KO of Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September. He followed that up with a decision victory over countryman Jeremy Miado six weeks later.

Will Adiwang make it three in a row, or will Williams’ experience be too much for the Soma Fight Club product to overcome?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.