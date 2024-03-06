“Kade doing Kade’s thing” - Grapplers, fans loving Kade Ruotolo’s utter domination of Natan Chueng at IBJJF

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo delivered another spectacular showing - this time, under the IBJJF banner.

Ruotolo brought his high-flying energy and impeccable skill set back to the mat for the IBJJF Absolute No-Gi Grand Prix tournament on February 29. Taking on Natan Chueng in his black belt debut for the organization, Kade Ruotolo scored two takedowns and an Estima lock attempt to him secure the victory.

He took to Instagram to react to his win, saying:

“Stoked to get the W last night 👊🏽Thanks IBJJF for the invite, to my opponent Natan, Professor and for everyone’s support. Congrats to my teammates on all🏆last night too.”

Ruotolo also received some words of encouragement from BJJ fans and a few notable names in from the jiu-jitsu and surfing communities, with comments like:

“This is why I tell people, don't tell me Gi Jiu jitsu is boring. Every competitor has to be willing to put on a show.”

“Kade doing Kade’s thing 🤯😅,” wrote IBJJF world champion Andy Murasaki.

“next up ryan garcia 😳,” Pat Tenore, the co-founder of RVCA, added.

“The most beautiful Jiu Jitsu ever ✨,” three-time jiu-jitsu world champion Rafael Silveira wrote.

“Kade and Tye are the future of BJJ..”

“Yaaahhh @kaderuotolo !!! Epic sh*t”

“🔥🔥🔥 match was lit”

Kade Ruotolo keeps his ‘O’ intact under the ONE Championship banner

Under the ONE Championship banner, Kade Ruotolo is a picture-perfect 5-0 with wins over the likes of Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki, four-time Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev and IBJJF world champion Matheus Gabriel.

In his most recent outings, Ruotolo has earned back-to-back victories against 135-win veteran Tommy Langaker. The first came at ONE Fight Night 11 in June 2023 when Ruotolo earned a decisive unanimous decision victory over the Norwegian standout. Ruotolo repeated the result in January, once again handing Langaker a loss at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan.

What’s next for the undefeated ONE submission grappling world titleholder?