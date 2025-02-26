Kade Ruotolo certain his ground game makes him untouchable in MMA: "In the most humble way possible"

After dispatching Nicolas Vigna and giving him his first career MMA defeat with a first-round submission on Feb. 20 at ONE 171: Qatar, Kade Ruotolo firmly believes that his grappling skills are on a different level than the rest.

During his post-fight talk with Nicolas Atkin of The Bangkok Post, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion was asked if he could submit anyone in an MMA match when the fight goes down the mat, and he responded with:

"Yeah, in the most humble way possible, I don't think - it's actually hard to say that without sounding too cocky, you know? But yeah, in the most humble way possible, I don't know if anyone can quite grapple with my brother and I."

Watch Kade Ruotolo's full interview here:

The one-half of the famous Ruotolo twins has all the right to proclaim all this because he currently enjoys a three-fight win streak, after previously beating Blake Cooper and Ahmed Mujtaba in his first two MMA matches - both via first-round submissions as well.

Kade Ruotolo looking forward to crossing paths with Christian and Adrian Lee

The 22-year-old phenom is anticipating a match with Christian and Adrian Lee in the foreseeable future because of how fast he racks up the wins and because he competes in the same weight class as them.

Kade Ruotolo says that a fight with either of the two would be exciting, and he is looking forward to it, as what he told The Bangkok Post:

"Either one of the Lees are going to be a great match, a great fight. And yeah, I think it's going to be inevitable here pretty soon. So I'll be seeing one of them across the ring from me for sure."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

