Kade Ruotolo doesn’t want to rely on jiu-jitsu when he transitions to MMA

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo does not want to be labeled a one-trick pony when he makes his eventual transition to mixed martial arts.

While the Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant is expected to use his world-class grappling to his full advantage, the 20-year-old revealed he doesn’t want to be overly reliant on his trump card and would love to develop the all-around skills of a true MMA fighter.

In an insightful interview with the Jiu-Jitsu Times, Ruotolo shared his plans to develop a dangerous striking repertoire in the event that he can’t take the fight to the ground:

“I need to make sure my hands reach the point where I don’t have to rely on my jiu-jitsu – even if jiu-jitsu is gonna be plan A for every fight.”

Improving on all aspects of MMA is indeed the right move for Ruotolo, considering his future opponents will probably avoid a grappling exchange with him as much as possible.

After all, the youngest ADCC World Champion has every imaginable submission in his arsenal and has creative and aggressive ways to get the tap.

While there’s still no timetable for his eventual move to MMA, Ruotolo must first take care of business in the grappling-only ranks.

The Atos star is penciled to take on his most fearsome challenger yet against IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker in the first of two world title fights at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The entire card will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video members in North America on June 9.

