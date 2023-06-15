Kade Ruotolo falls in love with Thailand, gears up to corner Tye in potential match

Kade Ruotolo hopes he and his twin brother, Tye, will be added to ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja on Prime Video.

On July 14, ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpine Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for an action-packed Prime Video event. Although Ruotolo recently competed last Friday, he hopes to be featured on ONE Fight Night 12 as a competitor or a cornerman for Tye.

Shortly after defeating Tommy Langaker, Ruotolo joined SCMP MMA for a post-fight interview. The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion had this to say:

“That's the plan. Our fingers crossed, we can get on this card. I think there's a card in about a month here in Thailand again. So fingers crossed, if Tye can get it or me, or vice versa. Definitely, one of us wants to get on that, both of us if can but yeah.”

Kade Ruotolo’s world title defense against Tommy Langaker extended his ONE Championship resume. He now holds a contender match win against Shinya Aoki and world championship wins against Uali Kurzhev, Matheus Gabriel, and Langaker.

Ruotolo seems split between prioritizing his transition to MMA or continuing to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title. Regardless of what he decides to do, the 20-year-old will have plenty of people watching as he has established himself as one of the fastest-rising superstars in ONE.

For those that missed Kade Ruotolo’s latest world title defense, the replay of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video can be seen for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

