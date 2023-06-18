Kade Ruotolo gets real on why match with Gordon Ryan is unlikely at the moment

As much as Kade Ruotolo would love to compete against BJJ icon Gordon Ryan, he just doesn’t see it happening as he prepares for his highly anticipated transition to mixed martial arts.

Kade Ruotolo scored himself another impressive win at ONE Fight Night 11, retaining his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship against Norwegian standout Tommy Langaker. Currently undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, Ruotolo is looking to broaden his horizons by making his MMA debut before 2023 comes to a close.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Ruotolo addressed the possibility of a submission superfight with grappling legend Gordon Ryan. While Ruotolo would love to opportunity to roll with Ryan inside the Circle, he believes the timing isn’t quite right as he prepares for his first foray into MMA.

“So it's going to be hard because if I'm doing MMA, I don't really want to get so huge and jacked and big. If I'm going to fight Gordon, I'll probably try to get as big as I can,” Ruotolo said. “So, yeah, I'm just trying to find the balance there.”

While Kade Ruotolo typically competes at 170 pounds with ONE Championship, Gordon Ryan regularly competes as a super-heavyweight in the world of jiu-jitsu, tipping the scales at 220 pounds. Ruotolo will understandably want to bulk up for a grappling match with Ryan, but the increase in size will not serve him well in mixed martial arts.

With Ruotolo focused on an MMA debut, a clash with Gordon Ryan will seemingly have to wait, but all parties involved appear confident that the contest will happen when the time is right.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

