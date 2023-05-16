Kade Ruotolo impressed with Tommy Langaker’s output in Canuto fight: “He looked great”

At ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo is looking to defend his lightweight submission grappling world championship for the second time. Facing Norway’s Tommy Langaker, this contest offers the Atos representative something new inside the circle.

For a start, both men are jiu-jitsu specialists on the mat, which will give the world champion the best opportunity to showcase why he is levels ahead of his nearest competitors.

On top of that, there is a bit of tension between the two that gives this contest extra stakes. A win will certainly give the afro-haired divisional king some bragging rights should he come out on top on the card slated for Friday, June 9.

In the meantime, Kade took the opportunity to give his next challenger some credit for the resume that he has put together inside the circle thus far.

In August last year at ONE 160, Langaker took on Brazil’s Renato Canuto, an athlete who boasts a massive slate against some of the best grapplers in the business.

Securing a unanimous decision win, the Norwegian competitor established himself as one of the top grapplers on ONE Championship’s roster, and Ruotolo took notice of this performance.

In an interview with the promotion, he made reference to Langaker’s win over Canuto ahead of their showdown at ONE Fight Night 11:

“He looked great in his match against Renato Canuto, who’s a very high-level competitor. He has some big wins under his belt.”

ONE Fight Night 11 will see Kade Ruotolo defend his lightweight submission grappling world championship inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Poll : 0 votes