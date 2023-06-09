Kade Ruotolo keeps his eye on the prize ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is locked on his scheduled title defense against Norwegian standout Tommy Langaker on Friday night.

Ruotolo steps under the bright lights of the newly renovated Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand for a ONE world title clash, his first of 2023 as he is set to square off with his toughest test to date in 121-win BJJ veteran Tommy Langaker. With mere hours left before his highly anticipated return, Ruotolo is feeling focused and ready to score the biggest W of his already legendary career.

“Focused on my match this Friday Night on @primevideo @onechampionship #onefightnight11 💥”

Kade Ruotolo has been nothing short of spectacular in his still relatively short ONE Championship career. Debuting at ONE 157 last year alongside his brother, Ruotolo immediately made waves by scoring a unanimous decision victory over Japanese combat sports legend Shinya Aoki. Five months later, Ruotolo became both the youngest ADCC world champion of all time and the first man to hold the ONE lightweight submission grappling crown.

Ruotolo has since defended his world title once, besting IBJJF world champion Matheus Gabriel to close out his incredible 2022. Next, he will attempt to kickstart his 2023 with a win over a man he believes will present the toughest challenge of his career thus far, Tommy Langaker.

Like Ruotolo, Langaker is undefeated under the ONE banner, defeating standouts Renato Canuto and the aforementioned Uali Kurzhev en route to his first ONE world championship opportunity this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

Poll : 0 votes