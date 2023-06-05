Kade Ruotolo on why he loves to corner his Atos teammates during fights: “Iron sharpens iron”

Even with his stature as a world champion, American submission grappling ace Kade Ruotolo can still be counted on to support his teammates during competitions.

The 20-year-old Atos Jiu-Jitsu standout and reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion proved this further. He was in the corner of twin brother Tye Ruotolo and teammate Osamah Almarwai at last month’s ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Kade Ruotolo shared that apart from rallying behind his teammates, being in their corner also helps him develop his game as he gets to see and study various scenarios during competitions.

He shared this in a recent interview with the Jiu-Jitsu Times, saying:

“I always love being there for my teammates. Our teammates are really the only people helping us improve on a daily basis. Iron sharpens iron, right? So to be there for my teammates is always huge for me, and I love it.”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Atos Jiu-Jitsu produced mixed results.

Tye Ruotolo was a unanimous decision winner over ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in their submission grappling superfight.

Almarwai, for his part, lost in his title bid, bowing to ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci by way of a rear-naked choke.

The replay of their matches and other fights at ONE Fight Night 10 can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo will make his second defense of the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title on June 9th at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

He will take on Tommy Langaker of Norway in the co-headlining bout in the event, which will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Kade Ruotolo became the world champion last October. He then successfully defended his title back in December, defeating Matheus Gabriel of Brazil by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 11 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes